MALIBU—On Sunday, March 9, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the Westlake Village was felt in the city of Malibu.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake at 1:03 p.m., followed by 2.5, 3.0, 2.8 quakes within a few minutes. Minor earthquakes are a strong preparedness reminder: check your emergency supplies and review emergency plans.

As a reminder, the city of Malibu is informing the public to check the expiration dates of food, water, batteries and medication in your emergency supplies. Review earthquake insurance. If encountering or feeling an earthquake, DROP, COVER, AND HOLD ON. For earthquake preparedness information specific to Malibu, see the City’s Emergency Survival Guide: www.MalibuCity.org/survivalguide. See USGS earthquake info: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map.

The National Weather Service forecast a series of rain storms will impact Malibu this coming week. Recent burn areas are at a higher risk of debris flows and water runoff that may contain hazardous substances. Get ready and take extra precautions:

-Drive with caution, keep headlights on. Watch for workers and work vehicles in the road

-Monitor local news for emergency information

-Pick up sandbags before anticipated rains

For a full list of sandbag distribution locations and tips, visit: www.pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/.