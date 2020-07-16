HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, July 13 that four people were charged with murder rapper Pop Smoke on February 19.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, have been charged with murder and due to the murder allegedly occurring “during the commission of a robbery and a burglary,” Walker and Rodgers become eligible for the death penalty, the DA’s office reported. Two other male individuals, one 17, and another who is 15, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

The DA’s office indicated that a decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date, as the case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Should Rodgers and Walker be convicted of the charges, they face either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Both adult suspects were expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 13, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center, but it was postponed to August 24, Assistant Chief Greg Risling confirmed to Canyon News.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, 20, was shot and killed in a house near the 2000 block of Hercules Drive in Hollywood Hills at around 4 a.m. on February 19 earlier this year. Authorities arrested the individuals involved with the case on July 9. The property is owned by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellancamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

Anyone with information about the case can call the LAPD non-emergency line at 1-877-275-5273, or by email at contact.lapdonline@gmail.com.