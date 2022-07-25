UNITED STATES—Everybody has heard about the incidents of personal injury that attracted mainstream attention. You might be surprised to learn that these absurd cases are not fictitious and based on an actual judicial verdict. Even if the claims were absurd, the petitioners did hire a lawyer to represent them, filed a lawsuit and received a substantial settlement.

Here are four of the most intriguing personal injury cases.

McDonald’s v. Lieback

The famous McDonald’s case in which a woman sued over hot coffee is well known to most people. A 79-year-old woman named Stella Lieback used the McDonald’s drive-through. She was in the backseat with another

Person and placed a coffee order. To open the cup, she placed the coffee between her knees. She sustained third-degree burns to her private area when the coffee cup melted due to the high temperature.

McDonald’s was sued by Ms. Lieback for her injuries. She first declared she would accept $20,000 as payment. McDonald’s gave her an $8000 offer. Her injury attorney decided to go to trial. Since the jury found her to be 20% at fault despite the judgment awarding her $200,000, she only earned $160,000.

McDonald’s was aware that its coffee was overly hot, since 700 people had previously suffered burn injuries in scalding events. As a result, the jury ruled that McDonald’s must pay the petitioner an additional $2.7 million as punishment. Later, the Court lowered the compensatory damages award to $480,000.

Consequently, a woman who was burned by hot coffee received a settlement of $640,000! The judge’s decision was based on the fact that McDonald’s knew its coffee may burn customers yet took no action. Imagine the damages a personal injury lawyer could help you recover.

The Trapped Burglar

Terrance Dickinson entered a person’s house to rob them. Once inside the garage, he discovered that all the doors were locked and could not exit. He was confined to the garage because the automatic garage door wasn’t functioning.

The homeowners didn’t return home for more than a week since they were out of town. Dickinson was therefore confined to their garage for eight days. He had nothing to eat or drink besides dog food and Pepsi.

Eight days later, the family discovered a burglar in their garage when they returned home. He was detained. Interestingly, Dickinson sued the homeowner for being trapped. The court gave the burglar a $50,000 reward when it ruled in his favor.

There are numerous complaints regarding this issue. Experienced lawyers find it impossible to understand why a homeowner would be forced to compensate a burglar for their losses.

Unsuccessful Suicide in NYC

This case is the most absurd of all. In New York City, a woman intended to commit suicide. She then laid down on the subway lines in New York City. She planned to be hit by the train and die.

Despite suffering severe injuries, she survived. Rather than being grateful that she survived, she had the guts to sue the City of New York!

The fact that the court ruled in her favor is more shocking. For her injuries, they gave her a payout of $14.1 million. So, a woman who wanted death filed a lawsuit against a city for hurting her.

The wrong weather forecast

It is annoying when the weather forecast turns out to be incorrect, and you are forced to deal with harsh weather. However, most people know that weather forecasts are not exact predictions.

In 1996, a woman in Tel Aviv, Israel, chose to walk outside in casual clothing because she trusted the forecast provided by her local station. But as the weather deteriorated, the woman got stuck in the downpour. After being exposed to the rain, she fell ill immediately, requiring time off work and additional expenses for treatment.

She filed a lawsuit against the weather station and the forecaster because of the occurrence, and the judge granted her $1,000 as compensation for her medical expenses and lost wages.

Conclusion

Personal injuries occur every day. They range from the bizarre to the ordinary, yet all are harmful to your well-being.

Remember, you could always bring a personal injury lawsuit to recover damages for your medical costs, physical harm, and mental distress if you were injured due to the fault or carelessness of another person.