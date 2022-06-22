UNITED STATES—Disney is a very successful company, and they owe a significant amount of their success to Disneyland. Disneyland in Florida was so successful that the company opened a Disney’s Adventure in California.

Disney created the park to pay homage to California’s rich history and homage. At Disney’s California adventure, you can not only watch your favorite Disney and Pixar characters come to life, but you can also enjoy their tribute to the splendor of the Golden state.

The best way to take in the park is to go on the rides. The following are rides you cannot miss at Disney’s California adventure:

Cars Land

Cars Land and Radiator Springs Races are a must-see ride for anyone who goes on a trip to Disney’s California Adventure. It is a dark but exhilarating ride you need to experience.

The ride starts with a drive through the stunning Ornamental Valley, where you will encounter your favorite ‘Cars’ characters before driving into town, where the real fun begins. You can do some shopping and grab a bite during the ride. Once on the open road, you will head to the Cadillac range mountains, where you can go on a high-speed race through the hills and the thrilling high bank turns.

The excitement alone is reason enough to grab a FASTPASS and go on the ride first thing when you get to Disney’s California Adventure.

World of Color

The world of color offers a celebration of water, lights, video, and music like only Disney can provide. It is a spectacular half-hour show that showcases your favorite scenes from Disney movies on a massive water screen.

The show includes about 1200 fountains of water sprayed 200 feet in the air and is a sight to behold. The show will make you ask yourself, “what if you have to choose between Disneyland vs. California adventure?” You can find more information on this Park Savers guide which will help you decide which is a better choice in Disneyland vs.

California Adventure. You will require a FASTPASS to access the show’s seating area, but if you miss it, don’t be too worried. Those in the front row are certain to get wet anyway.

Grizzly River Run

Sticking with the water theme, the grizzly river run is a white water rafting adventure that is not for the faint of heart. The ride will take your breath away and leave you smiling or shaking with laughter despite being soaking wet.

It is not quite the Splash Mountain ride at Disneyland, but it does have a special allure of its own. The ride is managed by the Grizzly River Rafting Company and begins at Grizzly Peak.

You will be taken 275 feet up the hill and put in an eight-person raft to start the frightening but exciting journey down the artificial river on the roaring rapids. The Grizzly River Run will be a lot of fun for people who love water and outdoor adventures.

Redwood Creek

Redwood Creek is located directly across from the Grizzly River Run on Disney’s California Adventure.

The Redwood Creek Challenge Trail is chock full of fun facts about national parks and animals, about which most kids in a traveling party could not care less. However, the entire location is a massive play area that should help keep the kids interested.

There is a massive tunnel they can crawl through, rock slides, a tire swing zip line, suspension, and cargo-net bridges. If you have a bunch of energetic kids, Redwood Creek is where you take them to burn off the energy.

Disney’s California Adventure has many rides every visitor should experience. Who is to say if it is better than Disneyland because, according to most people, it is a matter of taste. When you visit the park, enjoy yourself and have fun. The comparison will not matter as much.