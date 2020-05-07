BEL AIR—On Tuesday, May 5, an ‘ultra-luxurious’ hillside mega-mansion – known as ‘UNICA’ – in East Gate Bel Air was listed for $100 million.

UNICA, located at 10697 Somma Way, spans over 41,000 square feet on a 1.35 acre lot. Built this year, the modern ‘Spanish Villa’-style home features 8 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, as well as an auto gallery with electric car charging capabilities and space for over 20 cars. The official description of the house claims that it is both a “one-of-a-kind trophy estate” and the “definition of an entertainer’s dream.”

The countless impressive facilities include a basketball court that can double as a ballroom or event space, a 36-person theatre, recording studio, wellness center, sauna, steam room, salon, fitness studio, wine tasting room, and wine cellar (with space for over 1,000 bottles). UNICA also has 8 bars, a 75’ salt-water indoor pool, and another 75’ outdoor infinity pool. A Samsung wall video board adorns the area around the infinity pool for outdoor entertainment.

According to the official description, even the entryway has been designed to provide a resort-like experience:

“Arrive through a private gate and be led up the majestic driveway, highlighted by lush landscaping and a striking black basalt 30’ x 30’ waterfall, to the sophisticated porta cache. A sprawling, sun-soaked open floorplan welcomes you upon entry, highlighted by floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors for quintessential indoor/outdoor California living.”

Grand facilities aren’t the home’s only selling points; top-class materials and fixtures decorate all of UNICA. Just a few examples of these are an arabescato orobico fireplace, a white jade marble soaker tub, opulent marble from Antolini, Italy, and Amendoa Limestone. To top all of these off, UNICA is the largest home in the world which utilizes Circadian Rhythm lighting, a rare form of smart-home technology.

Last but certainly not least, the home even comes with 6,000 square feet of ‘bonus space’ – not included in the original 41,000 square foot count.

View UNICA’s official website at https://www.unicabelair.com/contact.