WEST HOLLYWOOD—According to reports, Jason Lee Ross 43 was killed on Friday, June 19, while driving his Chevrolet Camaro. According to reports, Mr. Ross could have been racing another driver, who was in a Toyota Scion, the driver of the Toyota Scion is believed to be a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:50 a.m. The victim and the suspect were driving at high speeds, headed in northwest direction on San Vicente Boulevard, west of McCarthy Vista, close to the city of Beverly Hills.

Mr. Ross lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a curb, he was thrown from his car. Jason Lee Ross died at the scene of the accident.

The suspect driving the Toyota Scion fled the scene and they did not stop to help the victim, report the crash, or identify themselves to law enforcement authorities, which is required by law.

A reward has been posted for $25,000 to anyone who can give police information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect driving the Toyota Scion.

Any person with information about the suspect is asked to call the West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222. During non-business hours, tipsters can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 1-800-222-TIPS.