UNITED STATES—On October 26, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a press release announcing the arrest of 48 individuals for election-related crimes. Of those arrested, 28 lived in California, 9 in Pennsylvania, 6 in Florida, 4 in New York, and 1 in Nevada. Of the 48 arrested, none were U.S. Citizens. The offenses they have been charged with include fraudulent voter registration, illegal voting, as well as related crimes.

The following individuals have been charged with making false claims of U.S. citizenship to vote or register to vote, unlawfully attempting to obtain naturalization, lying under oath about their citizenship/naturalization, and misrepresenting their voting histories. 4 defendants have been charged in the Southern District of California

This includes: Filipino national José Probitsado Amaro, 51; Canadian national Jennifer Jung, 31; Guatemalan national Erick Ronaldo Soto Mendizábal, 64; and Filipino national Pamele Arbués Line, 56. Belizean National, Omar Alexander Muñoz, 72, registered to vote in September 2019, claiming he was a U.S. Citizen, and voted once in the 2020 election, twice in 2022, and once in the 2024 Presidential election.

Indian national Amandeep Kaur, 30, allegedly registered to vote in December 2022 and voted in the November 2024 U.S. election.

Salvadoran national Ana Domínguez, 60, allegedly registered to vote in July 2006.

Guatemalan national Axel Giovani Prera García, 46, allegedly registered to vote in 2002 and 2005.

In California’s Central District, 13 defendants face felony charges, including false claims on their naturalization paperwork regarding their citizenship/naturalization status. This includes:

Mexican national Flavio Alejandro Zúñiga, 43, allegedly registered to vote in 2003 and lied in his naturalization paperwork in February 2026.

Cambodian national Butleng Taing, 43, allegedly registered to vote in July 2021 and voted in the 2022 and 2024 U.S. elections. Honduran national Carlos Antonio Galeas, 54, allegedly registered to vote in 2012 and 2016. Mexican national Ernest Gutiérrez Ruvalcaba, 57, allegedly registered to vote in February 2024 and voted one month later. Mexican national Jesús Narez-Madrigal, 52, allegedly registered to vote in 2014, voted in the 2024 U.S. general election.

In the Eastern District of California, multiple individuals are charged as aliens voting in federal U.S. elections, and face maximum sentences of a year in prison. Mexican national Maricela Nazarín González, 43, allegedly registered to vote in 2020, indicating she was a U.S. citizen, and voted in 2022, twice in 2024, and in 2025. Guatemalan National, Rony de Jesús Sicaja, 38, allegedly registered to vote in 2017 and voted in the June 2022 primary election and the 2024 general election in the United States. Mexican national Camino Giles Jiménez, 51, a non-citizen, voted in three U.S. elections, the most recent being the June 2026 primary.

Mexican national Juan Antonio Rivas García, 46, registered to vote in 2018 and 2020, falsely asserting under oath that he was a U.S. citizen both times. Rivas voted in the 2022 and 2024 U.S. elections. Filipino national Giezell Viduya Adawag, 41, and Indian National Kamlesh Navnitlal Shah, 67, allegedly registered to vote on Election Day in November 2024, falsely certified that they were U.S. citizens, and voted that day.

There is more information and charges for the above individuals and those from the Northern District of California listed on the U.S. Department of Justice webpage.