HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Los Angeles Police Department arrested three men and two juveniles on Thursday, July 9 for an alleged connection with the shooting of Pop Smoke, an up-and-coming rapper, back in February.

Bashar Jackson also known as “Pop Smoke,” aged 20, died February 19 after four men had been reported breaking into his Hollywood Hills home early in the morning and preceded to shoot him twice. Police arrived and took Jackson to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased.

Police released the names of the three men: Corey Walker, 19, Jaquan Murphy, 21 and Keandre D. Rodgers, 18. The two juveniles’ identities have not been announced to the public.

In the LAPD’s press release, they state that the men are related to another murder that happened in 2019 and are part of a gang:

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that members of a Los Angeles street gang, were involved in the murder of Jackson; as well as the murder of 18-year-old Kamryn Stone. Stone was murdered in a Rose Bowl parking lot in Pasadena, California on September 14, 2019. As a result, the Los Angeles Police Department investigators and Pasadena Police Department investigators collaborated their investigative efforts.”

The charges are stemming from robbery to murder. The bail for all accountable is set to $1 million. The department encourages the public to contact them with any additional information. The Pasadena Police Department investigators continue their investigation on the death of Stone and will not release further details.