UNITED STATES—Running a successful restaurant takes more than great food and exceptional service. Every detail matters, including what your team wears. From busy kitchens to elegant dining rooms, the right uniforms help employees feel comfortable, look professional, and represent your restaurant’s personality.

Culinary apparel brands today blend style, practicality, and comfort, giving restaurant owners more choice than ever. Here are five companies helping shape how restaurant teams dress across the US.

Chefwear

When it comes to combining comfort with professional kitchen style, Chefwear is a name worth knowing. With decades of experience, the company understands that chefs need uniforms that can keep up with demanding environments.

Chefwear offers an extensive selection of culinary clothing, including:

Chef coats: Professional designs balancing comfort and appearance.

Professional designs balancing comfort and appearance. Chef pants: Practical styles designed for movement.

Practical styles designed for movement. Aprons: Versatile options suited to different kitchen roles.

Whether you’re outfitting an entire kitchen or refreshing your workwear, Chefwear offers options for different preferences and environments.

Bragard

French-inspired sophistication meets everyday practicality with Bragard, a culinary apparel brand with a heritage dating back to 1933.

Known for its premium chef jackets, aprons, and professional uniforms, Bragard blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary details, making it appealing to establishments that want a premium look.

Some qualities that make Bragard stand out include:

Premium design: Elegant uniforms creating a sophisticated impression.

Elegant uniforms creating a sophisticated impression. Quality materials: Fabrics selected for comfort and durability.

Fabrics selected for comfort and durability. Contemporary styling: Clothing combining tradition with modern requirements.

For US restaurants valuing quality, presentation, and thoughtful craftsmanship, Bragard offers an attractive combination.

Newchef

Restaurants that want uniforms reflecting their identity should consider Newchef. Established in 1989, the company creates professional apparel for restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses.

Some of its notable features include:

Customization: Personalized embroidery and branding options.

Personalized embroidery and branding options. Variety: Chef jackets, pants, and aprons for different kitchen roles.

Chef jackets, pants, and aprons for different kitchen roles. Professional styling: Designs that help create a coordinated team appearance.

Newchef is particularly appealing to restaurants looking to develop a consistent visual identity while keeping their employees comfortable throughout busy shifts.

Chefs Closet

Not every restaurant has an enormous uniform budget, and that’s where Chefs Closet comes in. This US-based company focuses on making professional culinary clothing accessible without sacrificing practicality or appearance.

Restaurant owners exploring Chefs Closet can find:

Chef jackets: Traditional and contemporary designs.

Traditional and contemporary designs. Kitchen essentials: Comfortable pants and practical aprons.

Comfortable pants and practical aprons. Personalization: Embroidery options for a branded appearance.

For independent restaurants, growing hospitality businesses, and larger teams, Chefs Closet offers a useful balance between affordability and professional presentation.

Le Nouveau Chef

Bringing European design influences into professional kitchens, Le Nouveau Chef emphasizes appearance, fit, and responsible production. Its contemporary approach makes it particularly interesting for restaurants wanting something different from traditional uniforms.

The brand stands out for several reasons:

Modern aesthetics: Minimalist designs with a sophisticated appearance.

Minimalist designs with a sophisticated appearance. Thoughtful materials: An emphasis on responsible fabric choices.

An emphasis on responsible fabric choices. Practical comfort: Clothing designed for demanding kitchen environments.

With its focus on contemporary styling and long-lasting garments, Le Nouveau Chef appeals to restaurants seeking a distinctive identity.

Making the Right Impression

The best culinary uniforms contribute to comfort, confidence, and the impression your restaurant makes on customers. Whether you favor Chefwear’s practicality, Bragard’s refined designs, or another company’s approach, investing in suitable apparel can make a meaningful difference to your team and business.