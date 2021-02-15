UNITED STATES—All businesses suffered a huge blow when COVID 19 hit but small businesses suffered the greatest blow with some of them just starting at the time. Ever since there have been so many uncertainties with most of these small businesses remaining non-operation awaiting to reopen or some struggling to survive. However, there are some hopes for these small businesses in Digital Signage with companies like LOOK DS offering these services 24/7 and with tailored prices that cater to the needs and abilities of small businesses. Digital signs can be or great support to the small businesses after reopening to regain normalcy and even grow beyond. Here is a handy guide on how this is possible.

Cost-Effective Marketing Option

We are all aware of how vital marketing is to any business big or small. Unfortunately for small businesses, a major percentage of the little revenue being generated could be spent on marketing in the attempt to recover which is bad for business. Good support is a marketing strategy or mode that significantly scales down the cost of advertising and Digital Signage has so far proven to be the ideal solution. The good thing with digital screens and signage is that you can easily update the message on the signs without having to incur any additional charges compared to printing new signs every time you feel an advert on a billboard has become boring or is outdated. The other good thing with these digital signs is that they can be placed in the essential areas where people have to access even with COVID-19.

Improve the Recall Rate of Customers

Humans are creatures of habit meaning we tend to gravitate towards what we know or what we are familiar with. Small businesses can use this aspect of human behavior to their advantage after reopening to improve themselves. People tend to recall videos and sound more compared to static images. The good thing with digital signs is they allow you to do videos or photo slide shows for the services and products you offer combining them with useful and entertainment content, like news or social media feeds. People tend to remember these more especially if they come across them often. Digital signs can support small businesses after reopening by improving recall rate among clients and the expected outcome is that customers will buy from businesses they relate with, recall, or look familiar.

Interactive Experience

There is no better way to grow as a small business than to get exclusive feedback from customers and put their views into consideration and Digital Signage allows for exactly that. Times and tides have changed which means the means of operations for all small businesses have to align with the latest trends and the needs of clients at the moment. Digital signs allow for interactive experience among clients as they are served to amazing displays and impressive graphics. Advancements in technology have allowed for touch screen monitors which clients can use to give their feedback on the services they receive or products they purchase and also air out opinions on and suggestions to be made. This is one of the best forms of support any small business can receive after reopening.

Attract Attention

Video and colorful images on huge displays attract human attention very first and this is the first aim in marketing. Any business either small or big wants first to attract the undivided attention of potential clients before even the ad starts playing. Digital signs are quite captivating and easily grab the attention of onlookers and passersby. Converting ads to sales is very important and this is the main role of digital signs. Potential clients happen to be everywhere i.e., in the train, city walkways, malls, hotels, banking halls, airports, museums, and even in stadia. With digital signs, small businesses are able to capture the attention of thousands of potential clients and impress a good percentage from this thus spiking the number of sales. After reopening, small businesses can really benefit from increased sales and that is what they all should strive to achieve.

Improved Convenience

With indoor Digital Signage, your work as a small business gets easier as these marketing models can give guidance to customers on how to go about shopping around your store without the help of a staff. For example, in a small business such as a fashion retail store, the digital sign can offer information on where certain fashion accessories are stocked as the advert runs and keep customers entertained and informed as well. Customers love businesses that strive to offer an easy and great experience and foster convenience as well. Detailed info on the displays on how to shop, pay, fit or even return items goes a long way in improving customer satisfaction and supporting a small business to its success.

Upon opening, small businesses need not invest in a lot of resources but only in the right resources that will increase revenue and reduce expenditure such as Digital Signage.