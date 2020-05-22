UNITED STATES—A lot of horse racing shows in the United States were paused due to the chaos brought by the Coronavirus diseases. The U.S. Triple Crown Series won’t commence until September this year. Other huge racing shows were also postponed to ensure the horses’ health and safety and the horse racing fans.

While this is true, some racing fields are looking to get back on track as it will open possibly by the middle of May or the first week of June. These racing fields will host horse racing shows; however, it is expected that there will be no spectators watching the show. It means that the fans can watch the action on TV and participate in the betting games online.

Moreover, there are also a lot of strict protocols that will be observed to maintain social distancing to avoid the severity of the Coronavirus. Below are the racecourses that will hold horse racing this weekend. Make sure to log in to your chosen betting apps and sites to get guided with the latest odds.

Golden Gate Fields

The Stronach Group leaves Pimlico Park on pause today as the Preakness Stakes doesn’t have an exact date to saddle up yet. While this is true, Golden Gate Fields, which is another horse racing facility, opened its doors last May 14, 2020. Currently, there are approximately 1,200 racehorses that get stabled at Golden State for scheduled races.

According to Stronach Group, Golden Gate Fields will host four days a week live racing shows. Some of the most notable racing shows that every fan must look forward to are the San Francisco Mile Stakes and Golden Gate Derby. The bettors can also expect massive wagering games and impressive payouts.

Santa Anita Park

Santa Anita was closed since March 26, 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic has affected most of the States in America. Several racing shows were canceled and postponed. This racing field is also operated by The Stronach Group, which is located in Arcadia, California. Santa Anita Park hosts annual horse racing shows such as Santa Anita Handicap, Santa Anita Derby, and Sunshine Millions Derby.

In a statement released by the Stronach Group, they are awaiting approval that the racing field will resume on May 15, 2020. The same with Golden Gate Fields, the horse racing shows will occur, but there should be no spectators allowed. Also, strict compliance of COVID-19 safety precautions will be imposed to avoid the spread of the disease.

Delaware Park Race Track and Lone Star

The Delaware Park and Lone Star are operated by Delaware Park, LLC, which holds notable horse racing events. On April 16, 2020, this race track decided to cancel horse racing shows to get away with the Coronavirus. However, in the previous statement released by the Delaware Park, LLC, they are looking forward to reopening the race track by the end of May.

Some of the racing events that were postponed in the Delaware Park race track include the Delaware Oaks and Delaware Handicap. The Bluebonnet Stakes and Steve Sexton Mile Stakes, which were initially scheduled at Lone Star on April 26, 2020, were also moved. Today, they are looking forward to commencing the racing events by the end of May with no spectators allowed.

Monmouth Park

The Monmouth Park wasn’t able to escape the halt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as they were also closed for the meantime. It is one of the legendary horse racing fields situated at Oceanport, New Jersey. Do know that it is also the home of the most celebrated horse racing events in the U.S. that can equate to the Derby and Triple Crown shows.

According to NJSEA, the owner of Monmouth Park, the racecourse is set to open on July 3, 2020. The $1 million Haskell Stakes hosted by TVG will follow through on July 18, 2020. Other horse racing events that will take place at Monmouth Park once it resumes include United Nations Stakes, Molly Pitcher Stakes, and Monmouth Cup.

Presque Isle Downs & Casino

The Presque Isle Downs & Casino is a thoroughbred race track located at Summit Township, Pennsylvania. It is operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated. They also announced during the movement of the Kentucky Derby that the Presque Isle remains closed until further notice.

However, this month, Churchill Downs Inc. has disclosed that Presque Isle Downs & Casino will tentatively open on June 8, 2020. The horse racing shows that will saddle up once this racecourse is reopened are Tom Ridge Stakes and Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes.

Takeaway

While most of the business was put in a holdback status due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the horse racing games are looking forward to reopening with maximum supervision and strict protocol to follow to avoid the spread of the disease. So, for most horse racing fans who are excited to see and bet on races, the racecourse above might pave the way for your betting desire in the next few weeks.