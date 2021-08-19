UNITED STATES—There are some litigation-prone jobs that are more likely than others to face various judicial proceedings. Nevertheless, almost no one is protected from lawsuits and creditor actions. In order not to lose personal and business property, it is necessary to protect it properly. DebtStoppers offer reliable asset protection that prevents foreclosures, lawsuits, repossessions, and other activities. Read below about what property should be protected and what methods exist.

Assets You Need to Protect

The list of possessions that you can lose as a result of actions of creditors and lawsuits varies from state to state. Usually, additional protection on your part is required to:

Real estate that is in your personal property or joint ownership with another person (not your spouse);

Stocks, investment accounts, and bonds;

Any kind of personal transport: cars, motorcycles, motor homes, etc.;

Business interests, such as interests of corporations or partnerships;

Certificates of deposit, cash, and savings accounts;

Personal property: household appliances, jewelry, furniture, antiques, and so on.

Of course, this list is not exhaustive and may vary. To protect these and other assets, you should consider and take preventive measures.

Ways to Keep Your Property Safe

Briefly describing asset protection planning, we can say that its essence is to create as many obstacles for creditors as possible for lenders. There are lots of legal tools to help you keep your property safe from outside intrusion.

Use asset protection trusts

This method is in the first place for a reason. Trust building is considered one of the most effective asset protection tools. It should be chosen by those who regularly encounter or may face claims under their profession or activity type. These usually include doctors, business owners, celebrities, heads of large companies and banks, etc. You should create an irrevocable trust to protect assets, which cannot be changed or canceled without the beneficiary’s consent.

Divide your assets

The next important step is dividing your existing assets. You can split your property into personal and business parts. For such purposes, corporations and LLCs are usually created. There are also dangerous (business vehicles and commercial property) and safe (stocks and bonds) assets. Some experts also recommend separating your belongings from your spouse’s.

Put money into retirement accounts

Under federal laws, individual retirement accounts (subject to ERISA requirements) cannot be taken off by creditors. The level of protection and the maximum allowable transaction amounts may differ from state to state. Check local restrictions and make sure your account meets the applicable requirements.

Transfer property to other assets

If you own property that could potentially be taken away by creditors or plaintiffs, the logical solution would be to convert them to another form. You can see the full list of assets protected by your state’s laws and transfer some of your resources there. These include, for example, annuities or FLP assets.

Get an umbrella insurance policy

Umbrella insurance is an advanced type of insurance that gives you additional protection. It is recommended to have it for those who have a lot of assets or property of a very high value. Also, if your profession involves certain risks and you are likely to be sued, you should consider purchasing extended coverage.

Think of Protection Beforehand

If you belong to the litigation-prone category of persons, you should carefully consider preventive measures to protect your assets. Since when a trial begins, your property may be frozen, which means that you will not have time to do anything. You may not know who, when, and why will sue you, but you can get ready in advance for it. This approach will cost you less than losing property.