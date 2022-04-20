UNITED STATES—Criminal law is an area of practice in its own right, and the attorneys which specialize in providing their services to clients who are accused of the more serious crimes can also have a specific focus within this arena.

Let’s look at a few of the main areas of practice that fall within the remit of a criminal defense lawyer, so that you understand what types of assistance a professional in this field will be able to offer if you have need of them.

Drug Charges & Possession

One of the most common types of legal service which experts like those at Middlesex defense attorneys will supply to clients will tackle charges relating to illegal drugs.

This can include everything from lesser examples of drug-related crimes, such as possession of a controlled substance, right up to cases related to the supply and sale of narcotics.

Plenty of people find themselves facing drug charges, and having an attorney who knows this area like the back of their hand to fight your corner could make a huge difference to the outcome of a case.

Theft & Fraud

Another frequently encountered crime that falls under the purview of criminal defense lawyers is the ancient act of property theft.

Typically this practice area is rolled in alongside handling fraud cases, because there can be quite a bit of overlap between the two, and so a similar knowledge base and skill set will help legal pros get the best possible outcomes for clients accused of these crimes.

From shoplifting to wire fraud and beyond, there are a diverse array of potential charges which can be brought under US law, and a similarly robust community of attorneys who are equipped with the abilities to help the accused navigate the otherwise murky waters they face.

Assault, Threat & Domestic Violence

Variety of categories apply to cases involving physical violence between two or more parties, and under this umbrella you’ll find things like common assault as well as domestic violence.

It’s also worth noting that it’s not just cases in which physical altercations have occurred which may require a criminal defense attorney; verbal and written threats, as well as psychological acts of violence, are also incorporated within this area of practice.

Furthermore, weapons-related offenses, covering firearms and other objects classified as weapons under the law, may be factored in alongside defending assault cases.

DWI & Traffic Offenses

Driving while intoxicated is an example of a traffic offense that sits at the more severe end of this particular spectrum, but there are many other types of crime which share the same space and which need rigorous defense from a veteran attorney.

From careless driving to driving without a license or not having adequate insurance for your vehicle, you might find yourself in hot water for a number of different reasons. If you want to fight speeding tickets, deal with parking fines and hold onto your license rather than receiving a ban or a fine, working with a lawyer who knows about this area of the law is sensible.

Juvenile Crime

Youngsters are treated differently under the law than fully grown adults, because they are not expected to necessarily have the same level of awareness about the consequences of their actions, or the rights and wrongs of society, as older individuals.

Thus the subcategory of juvenile crime exists as a specialism which criminal defense lawyers may choose to make their main area of focus.

There are a handful of other practice areas out there, but most are covered within the broader umbrella of criminal law. The bottom line is that if you need a lawyer, looking for one with the right experience and track record is key.