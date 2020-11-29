UNITED STATES—To say 2020 has been a tumultuous year for investors would be something of an understatement. But as we move into 2021, while we know there is more of the same to expect in the coming months, at least we have time to prepare. Here are some tips on how to prepare for investing in the year ahead.

Look at the companies that are bucking the trend

If you’re looking to invest directly into stocks and shares, it’s worth checking out the performance of companies that are so far weathering the storm. The stock market has had a tough 12 months but some companies from certain industries are still performing well. Typically, companies in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology (streaming, downloading, devices, etc), logistics (mail, shipping, courier, etc), online learning, and cybersecurity are ones to watch. These are sectors that benefit from pandemics and lockdowns and are not reliant on people going out, shopping, or interacting face to face. Another one to watch is big or up and coming eCommerce platforms as billions now turn to online shopping. If you want to invest in stocks and shares in 2021, these are the market segments to keep your eye on.

Reevaluate your savings

Most people have around $8000 saved but, of course, this can vary. These savings can be held in various ways such as regular savings accounts, cash management accounts, specialty savings accounts, high-yield accounts, money market accounts, or deposit savings accounts. There are also other ways to save funds and assets including trusts, foundations, funds, and offshore asset management companies. Which methods will work best for you will depend a lot on how much you are intending to save. Nevertheless, it’s wise to reevaluate your savings strategy every 12 months or so, to make sure the method you are using is best for you.

Consolidate debt

The average American has over $90,000 in debt. This can include tuition and university debt, medical debts, credit cards, overdrafts, mortgages, loans, and store cards. On top of the actual value of the debt, typically people pay interest and lending fees levied by the provider. Some find that they can only afford to pay off the interest each month or are chipping away at the total far slower than they would like. Thankfully, there are options for a loan and debt consolidation. This comes in the form of a company that will pay off all or several debts for you with a lump sum, and then you pay them back with just one monthly payment. This can significantly reduce the number of fees and interest, lessening the burden and the length of their debts. This is also a great way to get a better hold on your general finances while lessening the risk of dropping the ball on repayments.

Look to the forex market

The world’s currencies have been fluctuating wildly over the last few months, but this has been a bonus for investors. There has been an increase in the number of people engaging with forex trading, including beginners. In 2021, the current market condition of uncertainty, increases, and decreases is set to continue, this makes it a really interesting investment option for next year.

A popular way of engaging with the forex market is through the use of trading with forex trading signals. This is when traders use tips on when to make a purchase or sale of a specific currency pair, at a certain price and time. Forex trading signals usually have to be explained to traders beforehand as there are several different kinds of tips. Picking the right type before parting with money is key to success and accuracy in the markets. 2021 is set to be a remarkably interesting year for the global currency markets and lots of new traders are expected to use trading signals to help them towards making smarter trades.

Make a financial plan

One of the fundamental foundations of successful investing is making a solid financial plan. It’s not a good strategy to just start investing any amount in all kinds of investments just because you want to. You need to conduct a thorough assessment of what you can afford to invest, what you can afford to lose, what your short and long-term goals are, and what your exit strategy is. You should also consider what types of investments you want to make- property, assets, currency, crypto, commodities, or something different altogether. Each step of your investment plan should be laid out in detail and you should be prepared to stick to it. It’s also important to understand your own financial situation first. This should include looking at your savings, loans, debts, insurance policies, and assets.

By taking some of this advice on board and starting your preparations, you may be able to increase your chances of successful investing over the next 12 months.