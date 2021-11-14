MELROSE—Police authorities are searching for five men that committed an armed robbery on Saturday, November 13 at 11:29 p.m. in the 700 block of Gardner Street.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, by the neighborhood watch group, Melrose Action, which shows several suspects approaching a resident’s home and demanding the residents to give up their personal property, the victims ran to a neighbors yard looking for a safe place to hide.

On November 8, police issued a news alert regarding the rash of robberies in the Melrose area, the jewelry district, elegant dining restaurants, and nightclubs. Victims are encouraged to call 911 ASAP.

The suspects are still on the loose, there is no additional information currently.