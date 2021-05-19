UNITED STATES—There is no reason why gambling, both online and in-person, cannot be a perfectly healthy and enjoyable pastime, so long as you do so responsibly. However, as with any hobby or pastime, you run the risk of unhealthy obsession, causing you to invest too much of your money, time, or both, into the hobby, and this is where gambling, like any hobby, can become dangerous. To help avoid such a situation from happening, this article aims to guide you through a process that should allow you to safely enjoy gambling as a hobby and avoid any practices that would let it become something more sinister.

Budget Responsibly

Regardless of how you are planning to engage with gambling, it is of the utmost importance that you take the time to set a solid, affordable budget for the hobby and stick to it. By doing this, you can ensure that you never endanger your financial security. This is a good rule for any hobby, and often a good way to help you stick to it is to use a separate account for any transactions related to your hobby. By doing so, you remove the possibility of losing track of your funds and overspending.

Know Your Limits

Another important thing to consider when setting limits for your gambling hobby is a simple question: what parts of this should I stay away from? Are there any parts of gambling that are simply too engaging to you? Any aspects that you simply would not be able to control yourself in once you start? These are the areas that you absolutely have to avoid, and being aware of them is a brilliant way to start.

Set a Routine

It is incredibly important that you set specific times that you are allowed to spend gambling; this is easier to do when you tend to gamble in physical casinos but is still important even if you mainly use online casinos. Playing an extra game of keno online may not seem like a big deal initially, but you will find it much more enjoyable when you limit yourself on how much you play and how often. It becomes a treat for you rather than an expected activity. When it no longer becomes fun, that is when you know that you are playing it too often.

Be Strict

This is why it is so important that you are strict about following your rules, little deviations from what you want to do may not seem important, but ultimately they are what stack up to break down your adherence to your own rules. It is far more effective for you to keep exactly to your rules as, in time, you will build positive habits. Ultimately, consistency is key to building these good habits and preventing bad habits from taking root.

Set Contingencies

No matter how well you plan or how good your intentions are, there is always the possibility that things will begin to go too far. It is important that you set contingencies for such situations. These could be anything from asking someone you care about to keep tabs on you to setting restrictions on your accounts that keep you from spending too much. Regardless of how you choose to safeguard yourself, it is important that you make sure these contingencies are in place.