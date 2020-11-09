AMERICA -Anti-drug activists think that a few puffs on a joint will turn you into a red-eyed, unemployed psychopath – probably for life. But is it actually that bad for you?

Cannabis: Good or bad?

Marijuana, weed, pot, dope, grass. They're different names for the same drug that comes from the cannabis plant. You can smoke it, vape it, drink it, or eat it. Most folks use marijuana for pleasure and recreation. A growing number of doctors prescribe it for specific medical conditions and symptoms. Today, marijuana is being reevaluated on a cultural and legal level after being considered an illegal substance for decades. Recent research reports a majority of Americans support legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational use. As such, many states have legalized marijuana for either medical and recreational purposes, or both.

To surprise you, we have listed the following most underrated marijuana benefits:

1) Pain Management

The cannabinoids in marijuana may reduce pain by altering pain perception pathways in the brain. This may be helpful to treat conditions that cause chronic pain, such as:

● Arthritis

● Fibromyalgia

● Endometriosis

● Migraine

It may also minimize cancer treatment side effects, like loss of appetite. In some instances, medical marijuana is reported to help replace the long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, which can have negative side effects.

2) Improve Lung Function

Smoking weed isn’t actually that bad for your lungs, and smokers actually have improved lung function when compared to both cigarette smokers – and people who have never smoked either. The researchers, writing in the Journal of the American Medical Association, say that the big drags taken by weed smokers may actually ‘train’ lungs to be more efficient.

3) Increase Creativity

A 2012 study in Consciousness and Cognition found that marijuana made people more creative – at least in terms of how well they used language. The researchers said, ‘We investigated the effects of cannabis smoked naturalistically on schizotypy and divergent thinking, a measure of creativity. ‘One hundred and sixty cannabis users were tested on 1 day when sober and another day when intoxicated with cannabis. ‘Cannabis increased verbal fluency in low creatives to the same level as that of high creatives.’

4) Controls Epileptic Seizures

Marijuana use can prevent epileptic seizures, a 2003 study showed. Robert J. DeLorenzo of Virginia Commonwealth University, gave marijuana extract and synthetic marijuana to epileptic rats. The drugs rid the rats of the seizures for about 10 hours. Cannabinoids like the active ingredient in marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (also known as THC), control seizures by binding to the brain cells responsible for controlling excitability and regulating relaxation. The findings were published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

5) Stops cancer from spreading

One chemical found in marijuana, called cannabidiol, prevents cancer from spreading, researchers at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco reported in 2007. Cannabidiol stops cancer by turning off a gene called Id-1, the study, published in the journal Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, found. Cancer cells make more copies of this gene than non-cancerous cells, and it helps them spread through the body. The researchers studied breast cancer cells in the lab that had high expression levels of Id-1 and treated them with cannabidiol. After treatment the cells had decreased Id-1 expression and were less aggressive spreaders.

6) Treats inflammatory bowel diseases

Individuals with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis can find some relief with the use of cannabis. THC and cannabidiol are known to help enhance immune response while also interacting with cells that play a vital role in the functioning of the gut. Cannabis helps block off bacteria and other compounds that cause inflammation in the intestines.

7) Helps with PTSD symptoms

PTSD doesn’t just affect veterans but any individual that goes through a trauma. As cannabis is legalized the impact it has on helping treat individuals with PTSD is being studied. Cannabis helps control the fight or flight response, preventing it from going into overdrive.

Closing Thoughts

Let’s be real for a second: repeatedly inhaling smoke of any kind certainly isn’t good for you in and of itself. However, the composition of that smoke really matters when discussing potential risks and the development of respiratory pathologies as a result. Cannabis contains CBD which is a chemical that impacts the brain, making it function better without giving it a high along with THC which has pain relieving properties. Both substances can be extracted and enhanced for use through short path distillation. Studies are currently underway to determine what additional health benefits can be reaped by CBD. No medicine is perfect and necessary precautions and patient education about side effects and potential adverse effects are necessary as with any other medicine. However, the fact of the matter is many physicians are certifying and recommending cannabis to patients across the country and across the globe.