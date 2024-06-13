LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau Homicide Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a murder suspect.

The LAPD reported on October 29, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., the victim was walking east on 84th Street towards Hoover Street when she was shot and killed by an unknown suspect(s). The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model Mercedes Benz C or E Class, silver, gray, or gold-colored sedan. The suspect vehicle has a sunroof and tinted windows.

Detectives obtained a $50,000 reward from the Los Angeles City Council for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and prosecution of the persons responsible.

Anyone with details is asked to call the LAPD, South Bureau Homicide Division, Detective Franco at (323) 786-5154.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.