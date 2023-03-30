HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a fatal hit-and-run, LAPD released in a statement on Monday, March 27. A $50,000 reward via the Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund is offered to community members who can provide information that leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, at around 6:30 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle – described as a white 2017-2019 KIA Sportage – was traveling northbound on Serrano Avenue near Sunset Boulevard when it ran into an 84-year old female pedestrian. The suspect fled the scene, failing to identify themselves and render aid to the victim.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries. Her identity was not disclosed.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” LAPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234 or (213) 473- 0222. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-TIPS (8477).