HOLLYWOOD—I normally wouldn’t say this, but I was bored by the 56th Annual NAACP Image Awards that were handed out on Saturday, February 22. There was something about the ceremony that just seemed to lack a levity if I’m being honest. I am used to laughing a little bit, and I think the only laughs that were delivered were courtesy of Marlon and Damon Wayans when the Wayans family took to the stage to accept an honor given to them.

Was it the fact that perennial host, Anthony Anderson, who had served as host for several years, was replaced by comedian Deon Cole? Perhaps, but I expect Cole to crack at least a few jokes, and I didn’t see him crack a single one that I could recall that left me with a chuckle in the 2 hour and 30 minute ceremony.

Keke Palmer took the big prize of Entertainer of the Year, which left me scratching my head a bit because I don’t recall what she did so big in 2024 that left me so entertained. I’m sorry, I’m just being honest. Another shocker was seeing Kerry Washington win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture for “The Six Triple Eight” over Cynthia Erivo for “Wicked.” Erivo really hasn’t received much love at all this awards season, and it is indeed an absolute bummer, but I know Cynthia’s time will indeed come. “The Six Triple Eight” also won Image Award for Best Motion Picture.

Martin Lawrence won for Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” over Colman Domingo who was sensational in “Sing Sing.” I was happy to see some love for “Nickel Boys” which earned RaMell Ross a Best Director trophy.

For the funny, it was Quinta Brunson and Damon Wayans walking away with awards for Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” and “Poppa’s House.” On the drama side, it was Michael Rainey Jr. who won Lead Actor for “Power Book II: Ghost,” while Queen Latifah won Lead Actress for “The Equalizer.”

I did love that the ceremony put a spotlight on the Altadena community and the impact the wildfires had on those residents. Yes, there has been plenty of support going around, but a lot more for Pacific Palisades than some of the other communities also impacted very hard by those devastating fires in January 2025. Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a rousing speech as she was given the Chairman’s Award. I got chills hearing her speak. Oh, it’s so obvious that Harris’ political career is far from over.

I could see another presidential run in the near future, maybe not 2028, but I have a gut feeling she might throw her hat in the ring for the Governor’s race of California that is soon approaching as she made it clear “This Chapter will not be written simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office or wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, by we the people.”

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards was the first I can recall in recent years that clocked in beyond the 2 hour mark. So it seems there is a trend of awards shows stretching their time more and more with each year, we’ll se what happens in 2026.