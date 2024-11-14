PACIFIC PALISADES—On Wednesday, November 12, at approximately 10:30 a.m. firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department, West Bureau, responded to calls of a brush fire in the area of 1400 N. Palisades Dr.



Firefighters arriving at the scene found that the fire was burning adjacent to the reservoir. First reports indicated the fire was burning over a five acre area. The following information came directly from the alerts posted on the LAFD webpage at 10:57 a.m.



“Over 60 firefighters on scene have stopped all forward progress. The precisely targeted, rapid water drops from LAFD Air Operations combined with the firefighter’s aggressive fire attack on the ground held the fire to approximately one acre (revised from initial size up). No structures damaged and no injuries reported. Due to the steep terrain and the work required to conduct a mop up operation, all resources will remain on scene.”



Reports indicate that the fire was not spread by wind, but topography (through the brush/terrain).