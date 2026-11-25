HOLLYWOOD- There is something truly magical about Nashville, Tennessee, especially when the biggest names in country music gather for one unforgettable evening. On Wednesday, November 18, I had the pleasure of attending the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena, where music, glamour, and extraordinary talent came together to celebrate six decades of country music history.This year’s trip was especially meaningful because I shared it with my daughter. What better way to create lasting memories than a mother-daughter getaway to Music City, surrounded by the excitement of one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated events? Having attended the CMA Awards in years past, returning for this milestone anniversary brought back wonderful memories. Country music has evolved tremendously over the decades, yet its ability to tell stories about love, heartbreak, family, and everyday life remains timeless.

Country superstar Lainey Wilson hosted the spectacular evening, bringing her signature Southern charm and personality to the celebration. From the moment the ceremony began, it was evident that this would be a night filled with memorable performances, emotional tributes, and historic achievements.The evening’s biggest winner was Ella Langley, who made CMA Awards history by capturing an incredible six awards, the most ever won by an artist in a single year. Langley received the coveted Entertainer of the Year award, along with Female Vocalist, Album, Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year.Her hit “Choosin’ Texas” dominated several categories, while her album Dandelion earned Album of the Year. It was an extraordinary achievement for the rising country star, demonstrating how quickly new talent can make a lasting impression on the industry.Another unforgettable highlight was Taylor Swift’s return to the CMA Awards stage after 13 years. Swift, whose remarkable career began in country music, performed “I Knew It, I Knew You” and revisited her country roots with “Our Song.” Her appearance reminded audiences of the important role Nashville played in launching her international success.The ceremony also featured a touching tribute to the legendary Dolly Parton. Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson opened the evening with “I Will Always Love You,” honoring one of country music’s most beloved entertainers and songwriters.

Legendary duo Brooks & Dunn received the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing their extraordinary contributions to country music. The duo also captured Vocal Duo of the Year, further extending their remarkable record of CMA victories.

Chris Stapleton continued his impressive winning streak, receiving Male Vocalist of the Year for the ninth time. Known for his unmistakable voice and soulful performances, Stapleton remains one of country music’s most respected entertainers.

Stephen Wilson Jr. received New Artist of the Year, while The Red Clay Strays earned Vocal Group of the Year. Miranda Lambert also celebrated three victories through her songwriting and production contributions alongside Langley.

Throughout the evening, audiences enjoyed performances from some of the industry’s most recognizable names, including Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and other celebrated entertainers.

Being inside Bridgestone Arena for this historic anniversary was an experience in itself. Watching the performances unfold and seeing the artists recognized for their achievements offered another reminder of the tremendous dedication required to succeed in the music industry.

However, the excitement certainly didn’t end when the final award was presented!

Following the ceremony, I also attended the official CMA Awards after-party, an exclusive industry celebration bringing together music professionals, entertainers, and special guests.One of my most memorable moments of the evening was unexpectedly bumping into David Bryan, the talented keyboardist of the legendary rock band Bon Jovi. What made this encounter particularly meaningful was my personal connection to his family. David’s mother was my best friend, making the unexpected reunion especially close to my heart.

It’s remarkable how the entertainment world can bring people together in the most unexpected places. Amid the excitement of Nashville’s biggest celebration, seeing someone connected to such a meaningful friendship added a personal touch to an already memorable evening.

Beyond the awards and celebrity encounters, Nashville continues to hold a special charm. Its musical heritage, welcoming atmosphere, and vibrant entertainment scene make it a destination unlike any other.

For me, attending the CMA Awards has always been about more than glamorous gowns, famous faces, and award-winning performances. It’s about appreciating the incredible musicians, songwriters, producers, and performers whose creativity brings country music to life.

Sharing this year’s experience with my daughter made the trip even more special. Sometimes the greatest memories aren’t simply created onstage, but through the moments we share with the people we love.

Rose’s Scoop: As the 60th Annual CMA Awards came to a close, one thing remained certain: country music continues to inspire, evolve, and connect generations of listeners.From historic victories to unforgettable performances and unexpected reunions, Nashville once again delivered an extraordinary celebration.

Until next time, that’s Rose’s Scoop! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!