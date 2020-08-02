NEW YORK, NY—On Wednesday, July 29, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced that a pastor, Francis Hughes, had been arrested for receipt of child pornography.

Hughes, 65, is a pastor at the St. Pancras Church in Glendale. He allegedly received lewd images from a 15-year-old boy in Westchester. Hughes was involved in “sexually explicit text communications” with the minor.

As per court filings, the minor sent Hughes three images of his penis. In response to one of these, Hughes texted “Yummmmm I will suck you so much” and “Make you cum.”

“The allegations against Francis Hughes are chilling and frightening to any parent,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. “A person who, by the nature of his profession, is presumed to be trustworthy allegedly victimized a child.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a list of places that Hughes worked at, as below:

“September 2015 to present: St. Pancras Parish (72-22 68th Street, Glendale, New York)

April 2013 to September 2015: Dean of RC Diocese of Brooklyn Deanery 11 while serving at St. Columba

June 2009 to September 2015 St. Columba Parish (2245 Kimball Street, Brooklyn, New York)

May 2001 toJune 2009 Our Lady of Miracles Parish (757 East 86th Street, Brooklyn)

June 1994 to May 2001 St. Helen Roman Catholic Church (157-10 83rd Street, Howard Beach, New York)

June 1992 to June 1994 Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (2805 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, New York)

July 1990 to June 1992 Cathedral Prepatory School and Seminary (56-25 92nd Street, Elmhurst, New York)

June 1989 to July 1990 St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish (2055 E 69th St, Brooklyn, New York)

June 1986 to June 1989 St. Mary Mother of Jesus Roman Catholic Church (2326 84th Street, Brooklyn, New York)

January 1980 to June 1986 St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen Roman Catholic Church (123-14 14th Avenue, College Point, New York)”

Hughes has been charged with one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography. He faces a statutory minimum charge of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 20. The announcement noted that “the statutory maximum sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.”

The complaint can be viewed here. Anyone with information regarding Hughes and anyone who believes they may have been a victim of his is requested to contact 1-800-225-5324.