STUDIO CITY—On Friday, August 23, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a metro bus slammed into a light pole on Lankershim Boulevard close to the 101 Freeway where some of the homeless community are living in tents. Initial reports by the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated there were 5 individuals with non-life threatening injuries.



The following information was provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department webpage under Alerts.



“Studio City; Final patient count of seven. Six were transported with non-life threatening injuries (however categorized as trauma patients due to the amount of damage done to the vehicles) and one declined LAFD transportation.”



Surveillance camera footage showed that the passenger entry door was ripped off. Shattered glass littered the sidewalk. There was significant damage to the front end of the bus.



One of the seven passengers injured indicated that everything was going along just fine up until the point of the crash. “I had to climb out the top… It was bad. Really bad… My neck is killing me, my face is killing me,” said Nicholas Tate.