UNITED STATES—So you’ve passed the application process, aced the interview, and now you’ve been offered the job. Congratulations are in order, but your gut is telling you that you shouldn’t be celebrating. If that’s the case, maybe you witnessed a red flag that could spell trouble for your professional life.

Turn Down a Job Offer if you See These 7 Red Flags

While starting over in this unprecedented workforce is nothing short of scary, that doesn’t mean you should settle for less.

Here are 7 signs that you should turn down a job offer immediately.

1. The Company Can’t Seem to Keep Employees

After going through a long and complicated hiring process, the last thing you’ll want to do is leave. But if people are leaving anyway, that’s a sign that something’s wrong. While most companies don’t know their turnover rate, they should know why your potential position is open.

Most job websites will archive past job openings. Check if your position is often vacant. If you can’t find any information, try to contact the person who previously held the vacant position.

2. The Company Has Several Negative Online Reviews

The coworkers seem nice, the boss is pleasant, and the interview process went off without a hitch. However, when you look up the company, you find plenty of negative online reviews. It’s a giant red flag that current and past employees have a negative perception of the company.

If you had a bad interview experience, leave a review to help fellow applicants. It's possible that your testimonial will encourage the company to improve before it's too late.

3. The Company Can’t Provide Specific Details

A vague job description is bad enough, but if the interview can’t answer questions about your role, that’s a really bad sign. If the interviewer contradicts what’s written on the job posting, and doesn’t correct themselves once you bring it to their attention, don’t accept the job offer.

However, if they don’t have an answer, ask them to pass your question to HR and explain that you need an answer before you accept the job. Transparency is vital during the hiring process.

4. The Company Isn’t Growing at All, or it’s Failing

If you’re a recent graduate and/or you don’t have a lot of experience, applying to a failing startup may be a good idea. After all, they tend to be less picky. However, if you’re experienced in your field, you can’t afford to take a job at a company with a poor market position or financial history.

Every job should help you build your resume, whether it’s through skill development or career advancement. If growth won’t be possible in this new position, start looking elsewhere.

5. The Company’s Values Don’t Align With Yours

Employees are less likely to stay in a job position if their core values don’t match up with the companies they work for. If you choose an employer that shares your goals, you’ll feel happy working for them. You should be invested in helping the company achieve something.

At the same time, you need to check if they actually live through the values they preach. If morale seems low during the walk-around, there’s a high possibility they aren’t being honest.

6. The Company Seems Completely Disorganized

Disorganization during the hiring process is a reflection of their other processes. If the interviewer is late and doesn’t inform you, they aren’t going to be a transparent boss. If they don’t know anything about your role and ask generic questions, they aren’t invested in you.

The hiring process should be the employer’s chance to talk up the company. If they aren’t prepared, or they have a taped-together process, that’s your sign to find a new company.

7. The Company is Offering Subpar a Salary or Benefits

Money and benefits aren’t the only things that attract talent to a company, but it’s certainly one of the most important. We don’t go to work for the fun of it, a sentiment that seems to be lost on employers. There’s no shame in turning down a job if the salary or benefits package is subpar.

Before accepting a job offer, make sure the salary is competitive with local market trends, and the benefits package aligns with your needs. Feel free to negotiate if you need something more.