HOLLYWOOD—Tanya Robert’s known for her role in James Bond “A View To Kill” and “That 70’s show” sitcom has been admitted to the hospital on Christmas Eve after collapsing in her California home after walking her dogs. The actress was admitted to the hospital that same day where she was in intensive care, until her official passing on Monday January 4. Robert’s was only 65 years old.

It became unclear on the statues of Mrs. Robert’s passing as her partner Lance O’Brien believed she had passed on Sunday. O’Brien told CNN “he was distraught after saying goodbye to Roberts at her hospital bedside on Sunday and left believing it would be the last time he saw her”. However, on Monday O’Brain and Mike Pingel, Robert’s publicist were notified that the actress was still hospitalized and in critical conditions.

It has been confirmed that Robert’s passed on Monday roughly before 9 P.M. at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The cause of her death has not been released to the public yet. O’Brien and Pingel have confirmed that the actress tested negative for the Corona Virus.

Robert’s was born in Bronx, New York, where she first began her career modeling before breaking into the film industry. She spent over 30 years within the film industry appearing in multiple movies and television sitcoms.

Some of the roles she appeared on were The Beastmaster, Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, Fantasy Island, That 70’s show, The Love Boat, and a season of Charlie’s Angels as one of the three leading characters.

She eventually took a break from acting to care for her late husband who had been diagnosed with an illness. Later the actress returned in front of the screen where she took a part in Barbershop which happened to be her last time on set back in 2005.