CALIFORNIA—On Friday, May 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that numerous public facilities across the county would open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.

The centers will open from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. They provide free “relief from the heat” to community members who lack access to air-conditioning in their homes, according to the official announcement. All facilities will adhere to physical distancing guidelines and other safety requirements that are outlined in the current Health Officer Order.

There will be eight centers in total, operating in places based on heat forecasts by the National Weather Service and regions identified by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. Opening dates may be extended – and more centers may be added – based on weather conditions.

The centers are located at the following places:

Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles

Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave, Azusa

El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St, Sylmar

Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena

Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E Avenue R, Littlerock

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Rd., Stevenson Ranch

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Ave. M-2, Quartz Hill

Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Avenue, El Monte

Temperatures in some parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90-degree range. Listed below are precautions which the County advises the general public to take during hot weather.