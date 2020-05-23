CALIFORNIA—On Friday, May 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that numerous public facilities across the county would open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
The centers will open from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. They provide free “relief from the heat” to community members who lack access to air-conditioning in their homes, according to the official announcement. All facilities will adhere to physical distancing guidelines and other safety requirements that are outlined in the current Health Officer Order.
There will be eight centers in total, operating in places based on heat forecasts by the National Weather Service and regions identified by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. Opening dates may be extended – and more centers may be added – based on weather conditions.
The centers are located at the following places:
- Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles
- Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave, Azusa
- El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St, Sylmar
- Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena
- Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E Avenue R, Littlerock
- Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Rd., Stevenson Ranch
- Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Ave. M-2, Quartz Hill
- Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Avenue, El Monte
Temperatures in some parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90-degree range. Listed below are precautions which the County advises the general public to take during hot weather.
- “Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.”
- “Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.“
- “Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.”
- “Avoid alcohol.”
- “Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.”
- “Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.”
- “Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at ready.lacounty.gov/heat.”
- “Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.”
- “Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.”
- “Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.”