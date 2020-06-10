UNITED STATES−82-year-old veteran Charlie Chase, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and holding a Trump flag, was assaulted by 27-year-old Aiden Courtright of 41 Rolling Green Drive, of Fall River, Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. Fall River Police Department responded to a call at the grassy area near Fall River Rotary off North Main Street and Airport Road.

27-year-old Aiden Courtright was driving by when he reportedly stopped his car, got out, and walked toward Chase swearing at him, “give me the *** sign.” Courtright then tore the sign, picked the veteran up, and threw him to the ground, kicking the veteran repeatedly in the ribs.

News reports indicate that Charlie Chase was taken to an area hospital, treated and released. Chase reportedly had visible bruising on his back.

Courtright was located by police and turned himself in. He has been arrested and charged with committing a civil rights violation with injury, vandalizing property, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60.

Awful. An 82 year old wearing a Trump hat was attacked by a leftwing nut job in Massachusetts. All political violence is wrong, but what kind of person commits violence against an elderly man? If anyone has contact info for the victim please send my way.pic.twitter.com/NuOjnxbxhW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 5, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the attack of the 82-year-old Veteran saying, if anyone had contact with the victim, “Send [him] my way.”

A second rally was held on Saturday, June 6. Many town folks who knew Charlie Chase, and some who didn’t know him, showed up to honor him some with Trump signs, others with signs that had messages in support of Charlie Chase including one that read, “Disgraceful To Attack Seniors.”

Charlie Chase was there clad in his red “Make America Great Again” hat and holding a new Trump sign along with reporter Dianna Ploss and Charlie Chase’s attorney Richard Chambers, who can be reached at www.chamberslawoffice.com.

Courtright reportedly had a “not guilty” plea entered on his behalf at his arraignment on Wednesday, June 3. Courtright is being held without bond.