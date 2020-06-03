UNITED STATES—The 82nd Airborne Division was deployed from Ft. Bragg, North Carolina to Washington D.C. on Monday, June 1.

The same day, President Trump announced his plan of action in the Rose Garden at the White House. The President encouraged all governors to get their prospective states under control or the President indicated that he would use all available resources including federal, civilian, and military to keep America safe and secure.

The 82nd Airborne Division are soldiers trained in the infantry. They are staying nearby to assist law enforcement in subduing the crowd should the rioting in D.C. persist.

The President’s decision was made after U.S. Secret Service placed the White House on lockdown for an hour Friday, May 29 as protestors outside attempted to tear down the barricade and threw bricks at the Secret Service agents.

News reports indicate that Defense Secretary Mark Esper was not privy to the President’s intent to initiate his action plan.

At St. John’s Episcopal Church President Trump reiterated the statement he gave at the White House last Monday, June 1. The historical St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. was burned and severely damaged by rioters.

“I am mobilizing all American federal resources, civilian and military to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your second amendment rights. Therefore, the following measures are going to go into effect immediately. First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now.”