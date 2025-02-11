SANTA MONICA—Lt. Lewis Gilmour of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via mail they are currently investigating a beach murder that transpired on Monday, February 10.

Authorities reported at approximately 7 a.m., following a discovery by City Beach Maintenance personnel, the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual near Lifeguard Tower 1550 along the waterline.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in a sleeping bag, displaying visible trauma to her face. The Santa Monica Fire Department arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The name and identity of the victim has not been determined. The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are under investigation by SMPD.

Anyone with details related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at Peter.Zamfirov@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at (310) 458-8427.