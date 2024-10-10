UNITED STATES—How often do you clean your house? Is it once a week, twice a week, every 2 weeks, once a month? We all have a method to our madness, but the key is we all have a method to cleaning. Why? Well you have to clean even if you don’t want to. For me a thorough cleaning has to take place at least ONCE a week.

When I say thorough that means mopping, dusting, sweeping, vacuuming, cleaning the glass, cleaning the bathroom, kitchen, the basement, bedrooms, the whole shebang. To mean a clean house is not just about the home smelling good, it’s about whatever products you use actually doing the job and ensuring the home is clean.

Yes, I do indeed utilize bleach, but in very small doses. You’re talking about a product that is quite harsh as a chemical and its smell is so potent if too much is used it can be hazardous. The bathroom can be gross to clean, which is why I utilize gloves in the process because you just don’t know what could be touching your hands. That might be the one room in the home that requires an ample amount of time to clean because the amount of germs that can linger.

It is always best to use toilet bowl cleaner, hot water and discard of any gloves that you utilize in that process. The toilet is the worst item to clean, but rather you want to do it or not, it has to be done. Might not be a bad idea to clean the toilet perhaps once or twice a week to prevent any excessive buildup of germs. The bedrooms are all about how messy a person can be. If you have kids, some are indeed cleaner than others, but you have to get them to participate in the cleaning process.

The clothing is perhaps a big frustration. Make sure the kids place the items into a laundry basket to keep things organized. That way when you’re ready to wash clothing things are ready to go and you’re not sorting colors from the whites. Tackle one room at a time, don’t bounce around. Bouncing around is going to feel like more work than it actually has to be.

The kitchen might be the next dirtiest room in the house next to the bathroom. Why? Its widely used. You have dishes, you have the trash can, you have the refrigerator, you have the stove, there is so much that has to be cleaned that it takes a bit of time to do it, but you want to do it thoroughly because I will admit there is nothing more satisfying than a clean kitchen. It may not stay clean for long, but it will be clean to a degree.

If your home is prone to dust, it is not a bad idea to dust more than once a week to prevent excessive buildup. With that said, utilize an old T-shirt or an old item of clothing that is beyond repair and use it to dust the home and potentially to clean any glass that you have in the house as well. The last step to the house is vacuuming if you have carpet throughout the home or your apartment. You don’t vacuum in my opinion before cleaning all the rooms and mopping any floors.

Rather you own a home or you live in a home, it is process that you’ll be doing for the rest of our life, you may as well develop a system that works to your advantage and you can always adjust it as you need to. The key is not too fall too far behind because a weekly chore can feel like something that takes hours on hours ends to successfully complete.

Written By Zoe Mitchell