UNITED STATES—If you stay updated with the latest news, then you must be familiar with the term bitcoin. Bitcoin is a form of virtual money, better known as cryptocurrency. Its popularity is increasing at a rapid pace as it is the future of exchange and trade. Bitcoin allows you to make person-to-person transactions at a much lower cost as compared to banks.

Cryptocurrency is still a new concept for a few people as everyone doesn't have proper knowledge about bitcoin and its working. If you are attracted to bitcoin but have minimum knowledge about it, then you can learn more about it. All crucial aspects related to bitcoin are listed below, and you can read it to learn the working of bitcoin quickly.

What is bitcoin exactly?

Bitcoin is virtual money, also termed cryptocurrency, which can be used for making easy payments all over the world. It is a decentralized digital currency, which makes it different from the traditional fiat currency. Decentralized currency is a currency that is not controlled by any bank. Users have complete control over the bitcoin, and they can use it to make easy direct transfers without reaching any intermediary bank or financial institution. Bitcoin was introduced in the year 2008, but its founder is still unknown.

Bitcoin was introduced mainly to remove middlemen’s role in making transactions and help people avoid paying interest and transaction charges. It removed the dependency of people on the banks and provided them complete freedom to make transactions over a peer-to-peer network.

What are the most prominent features of bitcoin?

Non-reversible transactions

One of the most outstanding features of bitcoin is that its transactions are irreversible, which means once you have sent bitcoins, you cannot get them back. From the point of view of a seller, it is a massive advantage, but from the buyer’s perspective, it is a drawback. It is the primary reason why you need to be careful while using bitcoins as if you send them to any fraud or cheat; then you won’t be able to get them back in any way.

If you are a seller, then it protects you from frauds who receives the goods and reverse the payment later. With bitcoins, it is no possible, so you need not worry about chargebacks.

No permissions required

In most of the traditional methods of payments, you need to get approval from the bank to complete a transaction, and the bank has all the right to decline your payment anytime. It makes the user face a lot of hassles, but there are no such issues with the bitcoin. You need not take permission or approval from any individual or organization to make a bitcoin transaction.

Bitcoin is open to everyone, and anyone can use it from any part of the world. Adding to it, no one keeps an eye on your transactions, which means you can use them to buy anything without worrying about your transactions being tracked. It is the major reason that most of the illegal activities involve bitcoins.

How to get bitcoins?

One of the biggest confusions related to bitcoins is that how to acquire bitcoins. There are several online as well as offline ways in which you can buy bitcoin. One of the most common places to buy bitcoins is a bitcoin exchange. There are several online bitcoin exchanges where you can buy bitcoin using your debit or credit card.

Another simple way to get bitcoins is to find a bitcoin ATM in your area. There are numerous bitcoin ATMs set up all across the world, and you can locate a bitcoin ATM near you by using a locator service. It allows you to buy and sell bitcoin with great convenience and ease. There are few websites where you can sell goods and services and get bitcoins in return.

What is bitcoin mining?

One of the most important terms related to bitcoin is bitcoin mining. Bitcoin mining refers to the creation of bitcoin by solving complex mathematical problems known as blocks. Special computers are required for bitcoin mining, and people who do this task are known as bitcoin miners. They get a reward for each block they solve.