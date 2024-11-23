HOLLYWOOD—Yeah, I’m bored. I am going to say something that I am sure many people will agree with on this claim when it comes to the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.” It has to be the worst when it comes to November Sweeps. I cannot think of a recent storyline in the past five plus years that blew my socks off during Sweeps Month.

It just seems the soap recycles the same storyline over and over again. This time Carter has stumbled upon some mishap in the paperwork for the company, where he could make a move to potentially oust Steffy, Ridge and potentially Eric from their leadership roles, and he takes control. So let me get this straight, Carter and Hope (because she knows what he is up to) think they can take Forrester from the people who started it and control how things are run and there isn’t any blowback? Like tell me I’m dreaming because this sounds like the stupidest plan I have ever heard of.

Making matters worse is Carter and Hope are placing Brooke in a precarious position of having to keep a whopper of a secret from her husband Ridge. She already hasn’t told Ridge what is going on with Hope and Carter’s romance, how do you think he’s going to react to find out his best friend and daughter-in-law planned a coup to take over the company he is the head of? Also Carter has to get Steffy and Ridge to sign the documents placing him in power. I would think they’d review that paperwork before signing, but considering its Carter, maybe not. Yeah, the duplicity is going to be wicked to the core.

I can already see how this is going to pan out, it is going to allow Taylor to worm her way BACK into Ridge’s heart, there is going to be an affair or cheating scandal, chaos will erupt, Steffy and Taylor will be happy, only for Brooke and Ridge to find themselves back to one another later down the line. Ridge can be a jerk sometimes, but the person who I would enjoy see get knocked off her pedestal is Steffy Forrester. She thinks her you know what doesn’t stink and she can do no wrong.

Steffy, you went after Liam countless times despite knowing his heart was already with Hope. Stop acting like Hope doing it I guess ONCE with your husband is the end to all. Take a look in the mirror Steffy. You’re more like Brooke Logan than Hope Logan. And Finn, OMG is this guy Steffy’s lapdog, have some gumption and call out BS when you see it. Now that I think of it, when Sheila fired that bullet into her son, the character should have stayed dead. He’s completely worthless and underdeveloped as a character who does nothing but follow his wife around and does whatever she says.

With that said the only thing of a slight interest is this stalker tale involving Electra Forrester. There was a reason she didn’t want to be part of that new Forrester campaign launch because it exposed her whereabouts to her stalker, Remy. Yes, danger is headed towards Electra and Will’s way on “B&B” and it will be intriguing to see how much danger this Remy guy actually poses, and if this gets Katie and Bill involved. I still can’t believe the soap is wasting the talent of Heather Tom and Don Diamont; there are other players on this soap besides, Brooke, Ridge and Steffy.

What Hope and Carter should be doing if they want to get back at Ridge and Steffy for Hope’s firing and shutting down Carter’s business plans is start their own rival fashion house. Take the designers for Hope 4 for the Future and utilize that to create something new and fresh. Hell, if you could even align with former employees of Spectra Fashions that would be icing on the cake. Force Forrester to face an actual threat in the fashion arena and see if they can put up the numbers they plan.