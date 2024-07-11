HOLLYWOOD—I am not a big fan of romantic comedies. They just feel like they’re all the same, just like those terrible Lifetime and Hallmark movies that have all the same plots, with different people in the same typecast role. The Netflix film, “A Family Affair,” while predictable as hell, did entertain me. The movie stars Zac Efron as this mega-star who is a bit of a douche. Let me rephrase that, he is a massive douche by the name of Chris Cole. An actor, who really can’t act, but finds himself in these stupid movies because it is a massive payday for him.

Unfortunately, Chris’ assistant, Zara (Joey King) is fed up with his antics and unsavory behavior. This is a guy that gets the women he dates the same pair of expensive earrings when he is ready to sever ties with them. Chris has been treating Zara poorly for way too long, so as a result she quits. Yes, she pulls the trigger leaving her mom, Brooke (Nicole Kidman) a bit worried about her daughter’s future. Brooke is a well-accomplished writer, but she hasn’t done much writing since the death of her husband nearly a decade ago.

Her life is Zara, and she bonds quite often with her mother-in-law portrayed by the hilarious Kathy Bates. Bates has done plenty of comedy lately and to be honest, the woman is a comedic genius. We know she can do drama, hello, has anyone seen “Misery,” but she is very versatile in the genre of comedy as well. Long story short, when Chris unexpectedly shows up to Zara’s home, actually it’s Brooke’s, the two share some tequila shots and talk about their past before hooking up in a steamy scene that Zara catches.

Yes, Zara’s mom has the hots for her boss, who is a much younger and a majorly successful movie star. The two start sneaking around behind Zara’s back because they are worried how she will respond to them dating. The rest of the movie is typical formula, where boy does something to prove the girl wrong, they break up and people behind the scenes play matchmaker getting them to reunite.

You’re not getting something you haven’t already seen a trillion times with “A Family Affair.” You’re just getting it with people who are a lot hotter, sexier and have a bit more chemistry. Yes, it may sound foreign, but Efron and Kidman work on the screen. They have chemistry and if you want to know why check out “The Paperboy,” nearly 12 years ago where those two first appeared on screen together and they had chemistry in that film and they certainly have it here as well.

If you love romance, which I suspect many who tune into the Hallmark or Lifetime channel do, they will thoroughly enjoy “A Family Affair.” If romance is not your cup of tea, the movie still manages to entertain clocking in just under two hours and there are some laughs here and there throughout, mainly as a result of the supporting cast and King. Did I get the nod that the movie might be hinting at Zac Efron tattling a bit on himself with the role? To a degree, yes, but I wouldn’t confirm that 100 percent.