UNITED STATES—Operating right out of Crocker Street in sunny Los Angeles, True Blue has been an active pioneer for terpenes and cannabis flavoring products since 2015, a year before voters approved California’s Adult Use of Marijuana Act (Prop 64) to legalize the recreational consumption of cannabis.

Striving to produce top-of-the-line terpenes, True Blue founder Daniel Gordon is committed to maintaining high brand standards with no use of synthetic ingredients, additives or diluents — even those common to the extracts industry, such as propylene glycol or sulfates.

A Crash Course on Terpenes

Terpenes are natural aromatic compounds that can be found in all plant life. With over 200 different terpenes occurring naturally within cannabis alone, their varying degrees of dominance are the primary determining factors behind the distinctive flavors and aromas of different cannabis strains.

Unlike the cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), terpenes are entirely non-psychoactive, and are legal for sale and consumption nationwide. They are currently used predominantly for infusion into anything from food and beverages to beauty products and CBD concentrates.

Originally available only as a supplier for wholesalers and product manufacturers, True Blue now markets to everyone from large retailers to weekend hobbyists and cannabis DIYers alike via their highly intuitive website (https://www.true-blue.co/).

Making Quality Cannabis Terpenes Available to All

In order to accommodate all aspects of consumer traffic, True Blue offers terpenes in a variety of product and order types. This ranges from bulk sizes with significant bulk order discounts to individual 5ml bottles for use in infusion into food, massage oils, DIY vape cartridges or even homemade recovery balms.

True Blue offers worldwide shipping, with flexible payment options and even custom flavor or strain replication services, encouraging the use of their contact portals both on their site and social media pages.

Standing Out in the Teeming Cannabis Extracts Industry

Though it’s quickly grown into a multi-billion dollar industry, the legal cannabis market is showing no signs of slowing down, and there’s certainly no shortage of brands and product manufacturers getting into the space. This presents a challenge to existing brands within the industry, who must endeavor to stay head and shoulders above the competition in terms of product and service quality.

True Blue takes the fundamentals of terpene marketing to the next level, offering more than 60 different flavors derived from over 50 natural ingredients, machine isolated with no THC, CBD or secondary cannabinoids whatsoever. This means they can be legally shipped to any state or country regardless of their current cannabis laws. It also guarantees the highest-quality product experience for consumers; whether they’re looking to use terpenes for infusion, aromatherapy or health supplementation.

The Importance of Web Presence

As in any retail-heavy industry, a solid web presence is a sine qua non for success in the 21st century, and terpenes are no exception. True Blue’s website shows an appreciation for consumer accessibility and outreach by going well beyond facilitating a smooth and intuitive ordering process for customers.

A key feature of the True Blue site is its in-depth blog, which aims to thoroughly educate consumers on the benefits of different terpenes and cannabis compounds. The site also offers a terpene mixing calculator for cannabis greenhorns, ensuring a pleasant and rewarding experience for first-time shoppers — as well as encouraging return traffic in the process.