UNITED STATES—I recently had this conversation with a family member and my perspective totally changed. How do you classify a vacation? I know it sounds like a loaded question but is it true. Beforehand, I used to consider a vacation, any time where you’re not working your job. However, there are way too many people who are actually working while they’re supposed to be on vacation. A vacation should not entail any work in my opinion. If you’re still working, you’re not on vacation.

I don’t understand this logic where some people are still sort of working, yet they should be relaxing. I have to admit I have been guilty of it as well, and it is not something I thought I would actually do, but things have to be done, and sometimes you might be the only person who can do it. My sister argued that a vacation where you don’t work, but you aren’t traveling anywhere is not an actual vacation.

It took me a moment, but then I reflected, “Man, she is right.” If you’re not actually traveling to a destination outside of the home or where you live are you actually on vacation? Beforehand, I would argue a ‘staycation’ is still a vacation, but with recent experiences that has changed for me. If you’re home, there are still chores and duties that have to be completed, when you actually go on vacation you can leave those things behind.

It is kind of hard to do work, if you don’t have access to the things you need to do work. I feel like that is a bigger blessing than most people actually understand! You have to disconnect yourself from work sometimes to enjoy life. Spend time with family, spend time with your children, spend time with yourself to reflect. Also with a vacation, it gives you the opportunity to travel and experience other cultures and how they interact and behave.

If you were to ask me ten years ago if I would ever travel internationally, my answer would have easily been “not a chance in hell.” However, I feel like I would absolutely travel internationally now, there are some places I would absolutely avoid because of safety concerns, which I think any American or human being would understand based on things unfolding in the world currently.

However, a top destination that I have always wanted to visit and is without a doubt on my bucket list is Greece. Don’t ask me why, but it is a country I have always wanted to visit because of the landscape, closeness to the ocean, the food, the art, the history and so much more. There are so many places in the country that I would like to explore, there are so many places in the United States I have yet to see or explore that I want to, and when you vacation it gives you an opportunity to do those things.

When you travel it is an opportunity to create memories. Those are memories that last forever and you can constantly chat about with family, friends and loved ones. I mean who doesn’t forget going to a restaurant while on vacation that delighted you with some of the best food you’ve ever eaten and you think about it days, weeks, months, years, after the experience.

The thing about travelling is that it can be costly, but if you prepare in advance and save a little bit every single week, by the time you’re ready for that vacation you would have saved enough money to vacation wherever it is you want and you’re not too worried about a budget or spending money that you don’t actually have.

As I get older, each day I’m realizing I have to enjoy the time I have because you’re not promised tomorrow so if you don’t live for the now sometimes you won’t be able to do it in the future.

Written By Jason Jones