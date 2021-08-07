UNITED STATES—Hemp is being grown as an essential economic crop in many parts of the world, including in the US. With its versatile benefits, hemp is gaining popularity, but as it belongs to the Cannabis species, it comes under legal regulations in many countries.

Hemp is primarily grown through seed that has nutritious value and is used in the cosmetic industry. Propagation of hemp from seed needs detailed protocol and adequate space to enable these long, fast-growing plants to grow. Here is a short guide to growing hemp that may help you.

An introduction to hemp

Hemp is a non-psychoactive Cannabis plant with great potential as a rich source of fiber and grain materials. There are certain varieties of hemp which have got special approval. So, you need to check with your local guidelines to determine the hemp variety you want to grow.

Some varieties are especially suited for fiber or grain production, so you should be assured of the purpose before you select the crop.

Below we shared a few important things to know such as how to grow hemp seed and what condition is suitable for optimum growth.

Hemp seeds have 25 % protein and more than 30% essential fatty acids, which help promote optimal health, making them a primary choice as animal fodder and for consumption by humans.

A few research studies claim that hemp is valuable for lower heart disease, alleviating menopausal and PMS symptoms, help in digestion and reduces symptoms of common skin disorders.

Uses of hemp

Hemp seeds are used to extract oil which finds numerous uses. When they are visible as brown in color, the seeds are harvested. Seeds get cracked as the peripheral layer dries up. Hemp seeds come under stick guidelines, and finding viable seeds becomes difficult most of the time.

Hemp fiber is issued to make paper, textiles, paper, and construction materials due to their tough texture and structure. Hemp seed oil is extensively used in supplements, cosmetics, and many other ways. The seeds are used for human and animal consumption and also in making beverages.

The hemp plant finds significance in making various products like food, furniture, textiles, beverages, personal effects, beverages, and used as supplements.

How to propagate hemp plants?

Before you plan to grow hemp, you must know that hemp propagation is restricted in some locations. In areas where the growing of hemp is allowed, you have to adhere to some strict set of rules, and you will need a license to function. After you get both certified seeds and approval, you have to prepare the soil and maintain a pH of 6 or more.

Well-drained soil with high organic nutrients is a must for growing hemp plants. You can directly sow the seed after the winter season passes, maintaining soil temperature with a minimum of 6 degrees C.

Under optimum conditions, seeds take a day or two to germinate and then emerge within a week. Next, you have to take care of pests and take steps to prevent infestation.

Wrapping up

When you plan to grow hemp in the United States, you have to acquaint yourself with some rules and regulations. Talk with the local authority to understand more about your scope and get the best from your farming.