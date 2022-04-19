BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, April 19, that Aariel Maynor, 30, who is responsible for fatally shooting philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, 81, in December 2021 was sentenced to life in prison. Jacqueline, who was married to music executive Clarence Avant, 90, was fatally shot by Maynor who broke into their hope by shattering a sliding window on December 1, 2021.

Multiple surveillance videos, including Beverly Hills city cameras, showed the suspect’s vehicle heading eastbound out of Beverly Hills shortly after Mrs. Avant was shot.

The suspect pled guilty in court on March 2, 2022 to the charges levied against him. He pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of first-degree residential burglary.

At 3:30 a.m., on December 1, 2021, LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive. Upon arrival, they found Maynor in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. Following a thorough investigation by LAPD, it was determined that a burglary occurred at that home, and the suspect accidentally shot himself in the foot. He was subsequently arrested by the LAPD and transported to a local hospital and has been in law enforcement custody since.

Detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the LAPD Hollywood Division and collected evidence connecting Maynor to the murder of Jacqueline Avant, including the suspected weapon. Beverly Hills detectives assumed investigative responsibility for both cases. The investigation leads the BHPD to believe there is no further threat to public safety. The evidence at the moment shows that only one suspect was involved in the crime and the motive remains under investigation.

At the time of Maynor’s arrest, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook stated:

“To the Beverly Hills Community, let me reassure you, this is one of the most protected and patrolled cities in the world. Crime of any kind will not be tolerated here. Let this be a message to anyone thinking of committing a crime in Beverly Hills – you will be caught and brought to justice.”

Maynor faced a maximum sentence of 170 years in prison and will be ineligible for parole. Jacqueline Avant was a philanthropist, mother, and model in the Ebony Fashion Fair, and married Clarence Avant in 1967.