LOS ANGELES- The Los Angeles Rams are determined to repeat as NFL Champions. To achieve that goal they gave All-Pro Defensive End Aaron Donald $95 million reasons to postpone retirement, making him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.

Donald and the Rams reworked his current deal on Monday, June 6. Donald gets a $40 million dollar raise through 2024, which are the final years of Donald’s contract. The 31-year-old strongly hinted at retiring after a thrilling 23- 20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL, he is a three time Defensive Player of the Year, and he finished the 2021 season with 12.5 sacks earning him his eighth All-Pro selection.

“It’s about winning for me, and the pieces are here for that to come to fruition. And for me to be a piece to the puzzle right now, it’s a blessing,”said Donald. The future first ballot Hall of Fame DT pressured Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow into an errant throw on fourth down during the Super Bowl.This occurred on the last Bengal possession, sealing a NFL Championship.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is thankful Rams Owner Stan Kronke is rewarding the lifelong Ram.

“Mr Kronke knows how important it is to really be able to take care of your foundational guys that have done an outstanding job,” said McVay.

Aaron Donald’s accolades in the NFL are phenomenal. In eight seasons, he has recorded 98 sacks, he is one of three defensive players to earn a pro Bowl selection in each of their first 8 NFL seasons, alongside Hall of famers Lawrence Taylor and Derrick Thomas.

Rams fans are ecstatic Donald is returning for a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Donald’s Tweet on Monday sent a thrill to Rams fans everywhere.

“What’s up, it’s Aaron Donald. Let’s go get us another ring. Why not?” Donald tweeted. The Rams are stacked, let the games begin.