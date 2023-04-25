NEW YORK—On Monday, April 24, Green Bay Packers veteran Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

“The Packers agreed Monday to deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers and their 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Jets for New York’s 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday,” stated ESPN.

Rodgers will follow in the footsteps of Flash Gordan and Tim Tebow and play under center in the green uniform.

Legends of the college game and fictional characters aside, Rodgers will hope to be the first Jets Super Bowl winning quarterback since Joe Namath in 1969.

Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl ring in 2011. His entire 18-year NFL career has been spent with the Packers.

Rodgers was awarded 4 MVP awards by the Associated Press in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021. According to Statmuse.com, he has a career pass completion percentage of 65.3 percent. Higher than Tom Brady’s 64.3 percent. Brady won seven Super Bowls during hsi 20-year career in the NFL.

The Jets finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10 and have not made the post season since 2010. From 2001 to 2010, they appeared in the playoffs on six occasions. The Jets have the longest active NFL playoff drought.