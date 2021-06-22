MALIBU—Officials from the U.S. Customs Border and Patrol discovered an abandoned panga boat on Monday, June 21. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the panga boat was found at around 8:45 a.m. near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway

Officials are investigating whether the panga boat washed ashore or if there was an ulterior motive.

“A panga style boat was recovered and a couple of lifejackets but nobody was taken into custody,” said U.S. Border Patrol Agent Angel Moreno.

The owner of the boat has not been found and there were no passengers on board the boat.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection, panga boats are frequently used in human and drug smuggling operations along Southern California’s coastline.