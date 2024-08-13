BRENTWOOD—On Friday, August 9, the LADA’s Office disclosed in a news release that Abraham Shily, 26, was charged with sexually and physically assaulting a mother as she was walking her one-month-old infant in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 16.

Shily is charged in case 24ARCF01092 with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon; one misdemeanor count of sexual battery; one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions other than great bodily injury or death; and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and allegations at an arraignment on August 8. On July 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the victim was walking with her one-month-old baby in a residential neighborhood of Brentwood when Shily allegedly approached her and proceeded to sexually and physically assault her. It is further alleged that in the course of the attack the defendant inflicted great bodily injury upon the adult victim.

Shily fled the scene and was arrested on July 18. The court ordered $50,000 bail for the defendant. He has since bailed out. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for October 1 in Dept. 31 of the Airport Courthouse. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of nine years in state prison. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.