SAN FRANCISCO—On May 15, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that transpired in the Central District on May 14.

The SFPD reported on May 14, at approximately 1:11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Columbus Avenue and Northpoint Street regarding a shooting. While en route, officers discovered that an unknown male subject was inside his vehicle when he shot at another occupied vehicle and immediately fled from the area.

Officers arrived on the scene and searched the area for any victims, suspects, and witnesses. While officers were conducting their preliminary investigation, officers learned the suspect turned himself in at the SFPD Central Station. Officers developed probable cause and placed the suspect, Abraham Torres, 44, under arrest.

While searching the area, officers located a victim vehicle matching the description they were given parked in the area of Leavenworth and Beach Streets. When officers approached the vehicle, they observed an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat. Officers began rendering aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well, but the victim was pronounced deceased. His name and age have not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation. Torres was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the charge of homicide 187(a) PC.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.