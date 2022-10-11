UNITED STATES—Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) who is up for reelection in the state of Georgia, has been under scrutiny over the treatment of his ex-wife. Warnock is the incumbent, and NFL great, Herschel Walker, his competitor. Walker has also been criticized recently by the media. The two will go head to head in the November 8, General Election.

Warnock was married to Oulěye Ndoye in 2016. They separated in 2019 and were divorced in 2020. In one incident Warnock reportedly ran over his wife’s foot with his car during an argument. Warnock is now under scrutiny for using campaign funds to pay $61,000 in child support. Warnock denies these claims.



A Fulton County inmate search reveals that Warnock was arrested on March 3, 2014, on a $1,000 bond for disrupting a public assembly.



In 2002, Warnock faced allegations of blocking a child abuse investigation at a summer camp in Baltimore, Maryland. Those charges were later dropped.



The pro-choice Pastor and Senator Warnock’s reputation and character are at stake, he is also casting stones at his opponent.

Herschel Walker faces accusations of fathering multiple children with different mothers and offering to pay for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker has denied these claims. Reports indicate that a former girlfriend alleges that Walker offered to pay for her to abort her second child.

These accusations by Warnock came after, Herschel Walker publicly recalled, a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church where Preacher Warnock referred to the Police as, “Thugs.”



On his webpage, Senator Warnock makes a plea for donations stating “The GOP is outraising us.”

According to Ballotpedia, as of August 2022, Warnock’s campaign has raised nearly $85 million. Reports indicate that 700 donors come from San Francisco.



Warnock’s claim to fame is that he is not only the son of a preacher, but he is also a preacher himself. He has taken the pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, the same church the famous civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. preached.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Dr. Alveda King, has spoken out publicly against Warnock for claiming to be part of the King family Legacy. Dr. Alveda King made the following statement to Warnock in an interview with the Washington Times:



“You’re not going to pretend that the King family legacy is the same thing that you are promoting. If you’re a pastor, you must stand for Christian values first and foremost, so politics cannot supersede what the holy Bible says. I’m very convinced that he’s manipulating his pulpit, the Bible, and everything else,” King stated.



NFL great, Herschel Walker is running to unseat Senator Warnock who has served as Georgia’s Senator since 2021. As of August 2022, Walker’s campaign has raised over $20 million. Walker served on the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel Walker is endorsed by President Trump.



According to the polls published by FiveThirtyEight, Warnock is ahead of Walker in the Georgia Senate Race. Warnock currently has 59 in 100 chances to win while Walker has 41 in 100 chances to win.