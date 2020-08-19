SANTA MONICA—Local authorities are warning people in the area that they need to be aware of a scam operation going around attempting to convince regular citizens that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has informed the public of this matter, after receiving complaints from several members of the community who were contacted by unknown individuals posing as police officials on the phone.

This fake police official is reportedly very aggressive and forceful in their response style, sometimes even having the full name of the citizen they’re calling. Before getting into much more detail, they demand some kind of payment.

These individuals who make the phone calls will even go as far as using the name of an actual police officer in an effort to sound legitimate to the person they are contacting, which will then cause the person to trust what they are being told.

This is not the first time these scam operations have taken place in Santa Monica.

Six years ago in August 2014, police received similar complaints from people who received these same phone calls claiming there was a warrant out for their arrest because they supposedly ran a red light or committed other miscellaneous traffic violations.

Ever since these scams started, Santa Monica police have assured citizens that they never call anyone, asking or demanding compensation for any kind of violation they may have committed.

They’ve also warned people not reveal any personal or financial information to these scammers.

To report these fraudulent phone calls, contact the Santa Monica Police Department’s emergency line at (310) 458-8491.