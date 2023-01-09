BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, January 7, child actor Adam Rich was found dead in his home in Beverly Hills. Rich is best known for his role as the youngest son of actor, Dick Van Patten in the 70s-80s sitcom, Eight is Enough.

Danny Deraney, a representative for Rich, confirmed the death of Adam Rich to TMZ. Though no cause of death was given.

Deraney thanked all who reached out regarding Adam Rich and left the following statement on his Twitter page:



“Adam was simply a wonderful guy. He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness.



Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. This is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone.



He really was America’s little brother.”



As a child actor, Rich played Bob, alongside Lee Majors in The Six Million Dollar Man. He then starred in Eight is Enough from 1977-1981. After that, he played some small parts one in Code Red in 1981, then in Gun Shy, St. Elsewhere, and Silver Spoons.



It was 1989 when Rich became ill with a type of influenza that settled in his brain. At approximately 20 years of age, Rich was in a coma for more than a month’s time.



Reports indicate that it wasn’t long after his hospitalization with the flu, that Rich suffered from substance abuse, and some addictive tendencies. In 1989, Rich overdosed on valium. He was in and out of rehab, and at one time landed himself in jail after attempting to break into a pharmacy. It was his TV Dad, Dick Van Patten that came to his rescue to bail him out. He had a DUI in 2003.



Rich lived a private life after that. He continued some voice work into the 90s.



In recent years Rich came under scrutiny on social media for his unwavering support for the COVID-19 vaccines. His Tweets had a God versus Science take, not ever saying which he was for.



“You won’t get the vaccine? But if you get the virus…and become very ill, are you going to go to a church for help or to the doctors (that are all the same and trained in this field of medicine)…telling you to…Please #GetVaccinated !!! – Rich Tweeted in part on September 4, 2021. The complete text of the Tweet may be found on Twitter, but could not be cited here due to foul language.



Rich was born in Brooklyn, New York. As a child, the young Rich lived in Florida, where he learned to act, and in California. He attended Chatsworth High School in San Fernando Valley.