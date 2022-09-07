WEST HOLLYWOOD—On August 16, actor Bennet, “Ben” Savage who played Cory Matthews on the ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World” and the spinoff, “Girl Meets World” announced his run for West Hollywood City Council.



The West Hollywood General Election will be held on November 8. There are currently five members of the West Hollywood City Council including Mayor Lauren Meister, Mayor Pro-Tempore, Sepi Shyne, and councilmembers John D’Amico, John M. Erickson, and Lindsey P. Horvath.



Three of the five city council seats will be vacated by current members who each serve a four-year term. Members choose one individual to serve as Mayor and rotate the other council members. John D’Amico announced in 2021 that he would not be seeking another term.



“I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest, and strong leadership to face them. I’m a longtime resident, union member and concerned citizen who believes West Hollywood deserves leaders who will deliver results. The city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation, and the cost of housing. We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues,” saved stated on his website, www.benforweho.com.



Savage graduated from Stanford University in 2004 with a degree in Political Science. In summer 2003, he interned for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter from Pennsylvania.

The following candidates as listed on the California Secretary of State website in alphabetical order and the city of West Hollywood website:

Adam Darvish, John Duran, Sarah Adolphson, Chelsea Byers, Jordan Cockerarm, Robert Oliver, Marquita Thomas, Ben Savage, Steve Martin, Lauren Meister, John Heilman, and Zekiah N. Wright.