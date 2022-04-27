MALIBU–On Monday, April 25, 2022, Princess Bride actor, Cary Elwes, was bitten by a rattlesnake. Elwes took to Twitter to thank Los Angeles County first responders for coming to his aid.

Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched a fireman to Elwes’ Malibu home on Topanga State Beach at approximately 2:53 p.m. Reports indicate that EMS first responders airlifted an unnamed patient who had been bitten on the finger by a rattlesnake to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0vHuFvKMTj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) April 25, 2022

Elwes took to social media making light of the situation on Twitter referencing his 2017 film, Rodents of Unusual Size, a story about swamp rats [Nutria] invading southern Louisiana.

Reports indicate that the actor was doing yard work when he was bitten by the snake. It is not clear what type of rattlesnake it was that bit him.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, out of the 40 snakes that slither around California, rattlesnakes are the state’s only venomous snakes.

The following statement came directly from the Fish and Wildlife webpage regarding the rattlesnakes that are prevalent in the area.

“Taxonomy fluctuates, but we have approximately 40 native snake species, of which 7 are rattlesnakes: western diamondback, sidewinder, speckled, western, red diamond, Mohave, and Panamint.”

In addition, the website recommends that people wear boots, long pants and gloves when working outdoors, doing outside yard work, hiking, stay out of tall grass, rocks, and wood piles…where snakes are prevalent.

According to bestcamping.com, the venom or hemotoxins in a rattlesnake bite can cause excruciating pain, a breakdown of tissue, and can cause internal bleeding.

What to do if bitten by a rattlesnake:

• Call an ambulance

• Remain Calm-Do Not panic

• Apply pressure/bandage

• Do Not apply ice or soak the bite in water

• Leave the wound treatment to professionals