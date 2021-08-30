LAUREL CANYON—Actor, Ed Asner, 91, known to the Entertainment Television world as Lou Grant from CBS’s “Mary Tyler Moore” and the spinoff “Lou Grant,” passed away Sunday, August 29— he was surrounded by his family.

Ed Asner was born on November 15, 1929, in Kansas City, and began his acting career in theater. His first television debut was in the movie Studio One in 1957.

The actor served as former president of the Screen Actors Guild in the 1970s and received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2001. Asner also won 7 Emmys, 5 were for his role as Lou Grant in Lou Grant. The other 2 Emmys were for Roots and Rich Man, Poor Man.

Asner’s catalog of credits includes Pixar’s Oscar-winning movie, Up, where he voiced the lead role as Carl Fredricksen. Asner starred in Elf, where he played Santa Claus, and in Cobra Kai, he played Johnny Lawrence’s step-father, Sid Weinberg. Asner also appeared in Grace and Frankie, Dead To Me, Thunder Alley, and The Bronx Zoo.

Ed Asner’s Family launched The Ed Asner Family Center in 2017. Ed Asner’s son, Matt Asner, and daughter-in-law, Navah Paskowitz Asner, were behind the creation of the center who’s mission is to provide support groups and counseling services to people with special needs and their families.

The cause of his death has not been publicized.