PACIFIC PALISADES—Actor Eugene Levy will have a virtual mayor inauguration by the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, January 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It is a free virtual event during the annual Pacific Palisades board meeting for all current and prospective members. The event will include a board meeting after the inauguration which will “highlight advertising and spotlight opportunities, and Valentine’s dat and March event,” according to the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce website.

The mayoral inauguration will feature celebrities Martin Short and Billy and Janice Crystal. Previous celebrities to hold the title of Honorary Mayor include Adam West and Bob Sagat.

Levy is a two-time Emmy award winning actor and comedian who appeared in films such as the “American Pie” franchise, “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Night at the Museum.” He appeared in the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” for which he won two Emmy awards.

To register for this free virtual event, individuals will need to register through a Zoom link at business.palisadeschamber.com